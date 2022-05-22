Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,222 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Barclays PLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 55.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 62.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 106.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 335,873 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $571,000.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other KAR Auction Services news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

