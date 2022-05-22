Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 110,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

FTI opened at $7.58 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.