Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $522,000 Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in GDS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GDS by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in GDS by 479.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.32.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.