Raymond James Lowers Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target to C$3.50

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Farmers Edge from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Farmers Edge from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of FMEGF opened at $1.80 on Friday. Farmers Edge has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33.

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

