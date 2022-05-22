RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $152.91

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $152.91 and last traded at $154.06, with a volume of 1306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

