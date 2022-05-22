Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.90 Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) will announce ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.78). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.54) to ($8.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.36) to ($5.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RETA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.