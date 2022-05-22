Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will announce ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.78). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.54) to ($8.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.36) to ($5.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RETA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.