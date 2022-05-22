Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 8,000 ($98.62) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.64) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($81.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.34) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,227.27 ($89.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($71.28) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.87). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

