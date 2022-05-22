Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 8,000 ($98.62) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.64) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($81.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.34) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,227.27 ($89.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($71.28) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.87). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.