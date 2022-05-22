Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,300 ($114.64) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($72.73) to GBX 7,000 ($86.29) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.96) to GBX 7,700 ($94.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,677.78 ($94.65).

RKT opened at GBX 6,242 ($76.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £44.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,387.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,050.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,709 ($82.70).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

