Reviewing BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) & Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for BurgerFi International and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 2 6 1 2.70

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.44%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $52.80, suggesting a potential upside of 51.46%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -123.28% -11.47% -7.90% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 8.33% 46.70% 4.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BurgerFi International and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.01 -$121.49 million ($7.36) -0.42 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.30 billion 1.30 $108.64 million $2.20 15.85

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats BurgerFi International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.