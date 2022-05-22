Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Robert Half International stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.66. Robert Half International has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

