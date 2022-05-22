Robert W. Baird Lowers Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $375.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $255.28 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.