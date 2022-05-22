Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Raised to $66.00 at SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

RCKT stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,812,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

