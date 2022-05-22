Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Up 6.6%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) was up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 1,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 472,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 372,113 shares of company stock worth $1,902,993 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,106 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

