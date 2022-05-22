Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Up 5.5%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 12,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 767,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Rover Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $890.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.01.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Rover Group’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.