Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

RY stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $2,648,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $3,834,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

