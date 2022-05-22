Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) PT Lowered to $13.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Hovde Group to $13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

RWAY has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $210,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 54,081 shares of company stock valued at $701,276 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

