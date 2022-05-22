Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) PT Lowered to $13.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Hovde Group to $13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.
RWAY has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.
In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $210,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 54,081 shares of company stock valued at $701,276 in the last 90 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $161,000.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.
