Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several research analysts have commented on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUSMF opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.