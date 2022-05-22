Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 931,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.41% of Sabre worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 11,891.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Sabre Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.