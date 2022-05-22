Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 75,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,513 shares.The stock last traded at $4.13 and had previously closed at $4.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.