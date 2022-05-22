SBB Research Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Apple makes up 0.3% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

