Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.33) to €7.50 ($7.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.81) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.67) to €5.50 ($5.73) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $5.95 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $987.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

