SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 4%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.01 and last traded at $80.00. 64,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,566,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Get SEA alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.10. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. SEA’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SEA by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,675,000 after buying an additional 244,786 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $417,670,000 after purchasing an additional 198,381 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SEA by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $149,848,000 after buying an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.