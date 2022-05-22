SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Price Target Raised to SEK 110

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SEBYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SEB from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SEB from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of SEBYF stock opened at C$114.96 on Thursday. SEB has a one year low of C$110.70 and a one year high of C$188.00.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

