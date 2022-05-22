Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Down 4.3%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 56,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,423,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

SENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $104,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 30.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.