SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading 7.9% Higher

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.69. 11,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 595,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SES. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $30,343,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $12,406,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $10,851,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $10,785,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with operations in the United States, Singapore, China, and South Korea. It develops and produces Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

