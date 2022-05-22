Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,773 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Signify Health worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Signify Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000.

Several analysts have commented on SGFY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801 in the last ninety days. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SGFY opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Signify Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

