Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

