SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Set at C$14.00 by Cormark

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) received a C$14.00 target price from equities researchers at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$14.15 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director John H. Wright bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$419,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,634,460. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$80,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,555,104.10.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

