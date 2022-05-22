Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $99.46

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.46 and last traded at $99.86, with a volume of 1720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.