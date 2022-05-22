SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SLM were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SLM by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

SLM opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

