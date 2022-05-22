SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Lowered to $16.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Hovde Group to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

SLRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

