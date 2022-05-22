Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.97 Million

Analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) will post $53.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $29.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $211.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.22 million to $211.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $248.83 million, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $261.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

SND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SND opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.