Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,775

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,775 ($21.88) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.49) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,720.83 ($21.21).

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,513.50 ($18.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($16.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,657.50 ($20.43). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,466.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,501.62.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

