Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $218.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $313.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $355.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.79.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $141.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.20. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 1,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Snowflake by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

