Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAH. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 9.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

