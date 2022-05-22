Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Down 4.6%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.37. 65,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,398,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

