Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.93% and a negative net margin of 792.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $439,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

