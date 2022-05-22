Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Spire posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

SR stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,121,000 after buying an additional 237,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,938 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

