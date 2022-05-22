Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $157.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.96.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average is $123.38. Splunk has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

