Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will announce $184.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.93 million and the lowest is $179.53 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year sales of $712.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.24 million to $718.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $866.69 million, with estimates ranging from $848.44 million to $886.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sportradar Group.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01.

SRAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,692,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.15. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

