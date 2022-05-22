Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $14.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,580.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,110,559 shares of company stock worth $16,338,913. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 185.6% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 20.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.