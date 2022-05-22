Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprinklr provides unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NYSE:CXM opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,580.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,110,559 shares of company stock worth $16,338,913. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 19.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 185.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Sprinklr by 20.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

