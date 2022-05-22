Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.68. Square has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -556.23 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Square’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,226 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,066,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Square by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP increased its position in Square by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 103,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Square by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.