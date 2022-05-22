StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

StarTek stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. StarTek has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). StarTek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StarTek will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

