Stephens Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.57.

Shares of WMT opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

