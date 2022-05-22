STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE STE opened at $225.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.35 and a 200-day moving average of $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS has a 52-week low of $188.10 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,608 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.