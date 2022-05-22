Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

