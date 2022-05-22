Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ioneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of ioneer stock opened at 0.37 on Thursday. ioneer has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.46.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

