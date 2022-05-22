Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average is $143.92. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

