StockNews.com Downgrades Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

Herbalife Nutrition was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

HLF opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone purchased 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,156.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Johnson purchased 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $133,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,080 shares of company stock worth $1,269,132. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,087,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after purchasing an additional 930,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,641,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

